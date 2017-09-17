RATINGS: Gboly's brace seals win for Dons

Player ratings in MK Dons' 3-2 win over Rochdale on Saturday.

Lee Nicholls - 7 - Two key saves at 2-2 kept Dons in it. Could have done better for Rochdale's second though.

Callum Brittain - 6 - Quiet afternoon with not much attacking influence.

George Williams - 6 - Split with Wootton for the first goal, but almost let Dale in with a crucial missed header in the second period.

Scott Wootton - 6 - Can share the blame for the opener, but recovered well.

Scott Golbourne - 6 - Defended well, wasn't deployed much further up the field.

Ed Upson - 6 - Mopped up the Dale midfield well.

Aaron Tshibola - 6 - Gave away the ball in come dangerous areas, but was a good attacking option.

Aidan Nesbitt - 7 - Another lively performance, but didn't have much end product.

Gboly Ariyibi - 8 - A brilliant first half performance, and two goals, prompted Dale to foul him at all costs in the second half.

Osman Sow - 7 - Ran himself into the ground, few chances came his way but battled well.

Subs:

Ryan Seager - 7 - Brilliantly taken goal, showed his pace, power and finishing ability.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Some crucial interceptions at the wrong end of the pitch.

Ouss Cisse - 6 - Cracking ball over the top to Seager to win it.

Top Don: Gboly Ariyibi