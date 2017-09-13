RATINGS: Gilbey gives it a go in Posh defeat

Dons ratings in the 2-0 defeat at Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Lee Nicholls - 7 - Will have wanted a free kick after being manhandled for the first goal, and made some great saves to deny Peterborough further.

Dean Lewington - 5 - Never looked settled at centre half.

George Williams - 6 - Faultless for most of the night, left exposed by the midfield in front of them.

Scott Wootton - 6 - Like Williams, didn't put a foot wrong but was left unprotected by those in front.

Callum Brittain - 6 - The youngster appeared out of his depth at times, too much too soon perhaps.

Scott Golbourne - 6 - Certainly more of a left back than a wing back. Solid if unspectacular.

Ouss Cisse - 4 - Barked orders, but watched the game pass him by and made too many daft decisions.

Aaron Tshibola - 4 - Looked uninterested all evening. Gave it away for the second and didn't hurry himself to get up to chase Maddison down.

Alex Gilbey - 7 - The only member of the midfield three worth his place in the side. Battled well, got his shots away too.

Ryan Seager - 5 - Contributed little in the first half, and was withdrawn early.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Like Seager, didn't make enough of an impact and was pulled as Neilson switched back to a tried and tested formation.

Subs:

Osman Sow - 7 - Looked Dons' liveliest attacking outlet but struggled against a strong Posh defence.

Robbie Muirhead - 7 - Got into the mix, won his share of balls and got a decent shot away.

Aidan Nesbitt - 7 - Appearing more and more Dons' missing spark.

Top Don: Alex Gilbey