RATINGS: O'Keefe comes closest as Dons limp to defeat

MK Dons' player ratings in the 1-0 defeat to Scunthorpe:
Lee Nicholls - 6 - Other than picking the ball out of his net, barely touched the ball.
George Baldock - 6 - Covered a lot of ground up and down the flank, but his final ball lacked accuracy.
George Williams - 6 - Barely troubled.
Joe Walsh - 6 - Similarly untested.
Dean Lewington - 6 - Put in a couple of good crosses in the attacking third.
Ed Upson - 6 - Solid, unspectacular.
Stuart O'Keefe - 7 - Came closest to scoring when he hit the outside netting.
Giorgio Rasulo - 7 - Decent on his first appearance for nearly five months, but never really sparked.
Harvey Barnes - 7 - Lively on the ball, but wasn't on it enough.
Callum Brittain - 5 - Was barely involved in the game on his first start.
Robbie Muirhead - 6 - Out-jumped by Toney for the only goal of the game. At the other end, fed off scraps.
Subs:
Ben Reeves - 7 - Tried to get things going but struggled with his delivery.
Kieran Agard - 6 - Like Muirhead, was barely given the ball.
Brandon Thomas-Asante - 6 - Didn't see any of the ball.
Top Don: Stuart O'Keefe