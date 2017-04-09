RATINGS: Upson stars for Dons once again

Player ratings in MK Dons' 1-1 draw with Swindon Town.

Lee Nicholls - 7 - A fairly quiet afternoon, but made a vital stop to deny Goddard when an equaliser loomed large. Deserving of his place in the side, according to his manager.

Dean Lewington - 7 - Didn't let anything past him all afternoon.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Kept the Swindon front line pretty quiet, but picked up another booking along the way.

George Williams - 7 - Slotted back in easily after his suspension.

George Baldock - 7 - Solid if unspectacular.

Darren Potter - 7 - Typically Potter performance: physical, calm, uncompromising.

Ed Upson - 8 - Won't want to see any replays of his misses, but was the only man in the right place at the right time. The stand-out.

Stuart O'Keefe - 7 - Routine, but a turn and shot to hit the post from nothing show what he's capable of.

Ben Reeves - 5 - Aside from a 10 minute spell at the end of the first half, really struggled to get involved.

Harvey Barnes - 6 - Got into some great positions, but his decision making was poor at times.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Missed a good one-on-one before scoring his 14th of the season.

Subs:

Paul Downing - 5 - Untested really, but will be remembered for a sloppy pass giving the ball away to allow Swindon to equalise late on.

Robbie Muirhead - 6 - Fed off scant opportunities.

Callum Brittain - Late change.

Top Don: Ed Upson