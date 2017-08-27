RATINGS vs Blackburn: Goal-scorer Upson is best of a poor bunch

Player ratings in Dons 4-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.
Lee Nicholls - 5 - Beaten four times, could have done better for the final two.
Dean Lewington - 6 - Doubled up on for the fourth goal, but lacked any attacking presence.
Scott Wootton - 5 - Played Ebanks-Landell into trouble in the first half, but never looked up to speed with Dominic Samuel.
Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 6 - Wanted to play from the back but was flying solo at times.
George Williams - 5 - Looked shaky and uneasy.
Ed Upson - 6 - Dons' best player and goal-scorer, but was far from a sparkling performance.
Ouss Cisse - 5 - Caught ball watching far too often in front of his back four.
Aaron Tshibola - 4 - Barely involved.
Gboly Ariyibi - 4 - Like Tshibola, went missing for long periods.
Peter Pawlett -5 - After a breakout performance last week, failed to make an impact.
Ryan Seager - 5 - Put in a lot of running, but was left high and dry with a lack of service.
Subs:
Robbie Muirhead - 6 - Couldn't do anything to spark Dons into life
Sam Nombe - 6 - Like Seager who he replaced, barely got a chance to get going.
Top Don: Ed Upson
