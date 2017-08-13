RATINGS vs Blackpool: Nicholls keeps it civil in Dons defeat

Dons ratings in the 1-0 defeat to Blackpool
Lee Nicholls - 9 - Kept it civil, preventing Blackpool from running riot.
Dean Lewington - 5 - Some questionable positional play again.
Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 5 - Alongside Scott Wootton, looked at sea at times.
Scott Wootton - 5 - Still finding his feet.
George Williams - 6 - Had a difficult job keeping tabs on both Blackpool's wingers.
Ed Upson - 6 - Tested Blackpool's keeper with Dons' best chance, but fizzled out.
Ouss Cisse - 5 - Smothered by the Blackpool midfield.
Aaron Tshibola - 6 - A better showing, and was a part of most of the good Dons did.
Gboly Ariyibi - 6 - In and out of the game, but was productive.
Kieran Agard - 5 - Poor first touches cost him much of the ball.
Robbie Muirhead - 5 - Like Seager before him, had little to work with, but also failed to come deep and create.
Subs:
Ryan Seager - 5 - Struggled to make ends meet.
Sam Nombe - 7 - Looked exciting and eager.
Top Don: Lee Nicholls
