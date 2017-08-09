RATINGS vs Forest Green: Ariyibi gives Dons a spark

MK Dons player ratings in the 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers
Lee Nicholls - 8 - Another fantastic performance from the keeper, making a string of top saves to keep the League 2 side at bay.
George Williams - 6 - Was on dodgy ground after a first half booking, but showed a good engine to go the full 120 minutes.
Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 7 - Solid, looked strong against Christian Doidge and an aerial threat.
Paul Downing - 7 - While his finishing left a lot to be desired, did his own job very well.
Callum Brittain - 7 - Promising and positive showing for the youngster
Ed Upson - 7 - Positive, attacking-minded and came close with a couple of solid efforts.
Ous Cisse - 6 - Constantly wanted to be on the ball.
Aaron Tshibola - 6 - Strong and eager to get forwards.
Gboly Ariyibi - 8 - Dons' most creative player, and his performance was rewarded with the winner.
Robbie Muirhead - 5 - Struggled to get into the game before being removed.
Ryan Seager - 6 - Fed off scraps all night, was barely given a second touch.
Subs:
Kieran Agard - 5 - Like Muirhead, never really settled in.
Sam Nombe - 6 - Looked eager to get involved, but gave away some silly fouls.
Dean Lewington - A late, extra time change to shore things up.
Top Don: Gboly Ariyibi
