RATINGS vs Forest Green: Ariyibi gives Dons a spark

MK Dons player ratings in the 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers

Lee Nicholls - 8 - Another fantastic performance from the keeper, making a string of top saves to keep the League 2 side at bay.

George Williams - 6 - Was on dodgy ground after a first half booking, but showed a good engine to go the full 120 minutes.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 7 - Solid, looked strong against Christian Doidge and an aerial threat.

Paul Downing - 7 - While his finishing left a lot to be desired, did his own job very well.

Callum Brittain - 7 - Promising and positive showing for the youngster

Ed Upson - 7 - Positive, attacking-minded and came close with a couple of solid efforts.

Ous Cisse - 6 - Constantly wanted to be on the ball.

Aaron Tshibola - 6 - Strong and eager to get forwards.

Gboly Ariyibi - 8 - Dons' most creative player, and his performance was rewarded with the winner.

Robbie Muirhead - 5 - Struggled to get into the game before being removed.

Ryan Seager - 6 - Fed off scraps all night, was barely given a second touch.

Subs:

Kieran Agard - 5 - Like Muirhead, never really settled in.

Sam Nombe - 6 - Looked eager to get involved, but gave away some silly fouls.

Dean Lewington - A late, extra time change to shore things up.

Top Don: Gboly Ariyibi