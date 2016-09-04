RATINGS vs Northampton: Martin keeps Dons in it

MK Dons’ ratings against Northampton:

David Martin - 7 - Not really at fault for any of the goals, but saved a penalty and made another great stop from Moloney. Dons’ only real positive.

Dean Lewington - 5 - Came into the game in the second period, but was part of a defence that looked at sea in the first half.

Joe Walsh - 4 - Ball watching when McCourt broke for the first goal, and looked nervous throughout.

Paul Downing - 4 - Distribution was poor, lost Revell for the goal.

George Baldock - 5 - Tested Smith with a fizzing effort in the second period.

Darren Potter - 4 - Looked like the game passed him by completely.

Ed Upson - 5 - Missed a few tackles, but didn’t bring much to the table before being taken off.

Dean Bowditch - 6 - Took his goal really well, but was harshly adjudged to have given away a penalty.

Ryan Colclough - 6 - Lively, exciting, but all his best efforts came when Dons were 3-0 down.

Samir Carruthers - 6 - Floated in and out of the game, but was the leading man in the engine room.

Nicky Maynard - 5 - Lacked the ball again, came up just short on a couple of occasions.

Subs:

Kieran Agard - 5 - Barely touched the ball, suffering the same problems as Maynard with a lack of service.

Ben Reeves - 5 - Didn’t change the game as much as Robinson would’ve liked.

Daniel Powell - 5 - No impact, despite Dons pouring forward late on.

Top Don: David Martin