RATINGS vs Rochdale: Martin is the main man

MK Dons’ player ratings vs Rochdale

David Martin - 8 - Has a habit of playing incredibly at Spotland this game was no different. Brilliant throughout.

Dean Lewington - 7 - After a shaky first 20 minutes or so, clearly still feeling his illness, came through and battled excellently in the second half.

Joe Walsh - 5 - Looked nervous again, uneasy on the ball and unsure.

Scott Wootton - 8 - Assured, dominant, match winner.

George Baldock - 7 - Had an excellent battle with Joe Thompson, was the pantomime villain for the Dale fans, but led the celebrations as Dons left the field.

Ed Upson - 6 - Tough for the midfield engine room with little time on the ball to do what he does. Made some key defensive tackles though, but also added to the problems at times.

Samir Carruthers - 6 - Wanted to be on the ball, wanted to make things happen, but it didn’t quite work for him.

GC Williams - 5 - Not contributing enough again.

Dean Bowditch - 5 - Like Williams, didn’t bring much to the table.

Daniel Powell - 6 - Showed glimpses of his abilities but didn’t have as much impact as in recent weeks

Nicky Maynard - 6 - Saw a couple of strikes blocked, and forced Logan into a couple of saves.

Subs:

Ben Reeves - 7 - Despite missing a penalty, changed the complexion of the game for Dons

Kabongo Tshimanga - 6 - Could’ve scored but for more Logan heroics

Top Don: David Martin