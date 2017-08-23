RATINGS vs Swansea City: Full back Brittain impresses for Dons

MK Dons ratings in the 4-1 defeat to Swansea City.
Wieger Sietsma - 5 - A disappoint debut for the keeper. Would have liked a quieter evening.
Dean Lewington - 6 - Didn't do a lot wrong, but didn't shine either.
Paul Downing - 6 - A few good interceptions.
Joe Walsh - 5 - Didn't keep tabs on Tammy Abraham.
Callum Brittain - 7 - Probably Dons' most exciting player, but didn't get completely blown away by an excellent Jordan Ayew.
Ed Upson - 5 - Was a passenger for much of the game as the Swansea midfield ran the game.
Conor McGrandles - 4 - A baptism of fire for the youngster, but he never found his feet.
Giorgio Rasulo - 4 - Never got into the game.
Gboly Ariyibi - 5 - Struggled to get going, with a lack of creativity.
Robbie Muirhead - 5 - Industrious and did well to create the goal, but lacked any more end product.
Ryan Seager - 6 - Thrown in at the 11th hour, and did well to take his goal.
Subs:
Sam Nombe - 5 - Ran around but made little impact.
Aaron Tshibola - 5 - Came into a midfield controlled by the opposition.
Brandon Thomas-Asante - 5 - Like Nombe, didn't really get going.
Top Don: Callum Brittain
