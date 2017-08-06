RATINGS vs Wigan: Keeper Nicholls prevents a rout

Have your say

MK Dons player ratings in the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic:

Lee Nicholls - 9 - A sensational start to the season for the new number one. Made at least three great saves, and two more very good ones to deny Wigan running away with it.

Dean Lewington - 4 - Looked distinctly off the pace.

George Williams - 5- Not as lively nor influential as fans were used to last season.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 6 - Kept close tabs on Ivan Toney and didn't give him much of a sniff.

Scott Wootton - 5 - Will think himself unlucky to get the red card, but left his side with a mountain to climb.

Ed Upson - 7 - Industrious, battling, and provided a good link between the midfield and attack.

Ous Cisse - 7 - Strong and passionate, but was sacrificed to play at centre half after Wootton's red.

Aaron Tshibola - 6 - Didn't get into his groove.

Gboly Ariyibi - 6 - Saw a lot of the ball, and while some of his tricks came off, too many didn't. Decent balls into the box though.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Not a lot fell for last season's top scorer, but had a first half effort well saved.

Ryan Seager - 6 - Had to drop deep to make an impact, but looked eager to get on the ball. Early chance saved by Walton.

Subs:

Peter Pawlett - 6 - Didn't change the game either way.

Robbie Muirhead - 6 - Like Pawlett, couldn't get things going.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - 6 - Buzzed around and looked lively but did little.

Top Don: Lee Nicholls