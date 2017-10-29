RATINGS: Wootton keeps his head at Rovers

Player ratings in MK Dons' 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Made three good saves, but was left exposed once more by critical mistakes.

Callum Brittain - 5 - Never looked comfortable.

George Williams - 6 - Made some good blocks as Dons came under increasing pressure.

Scott Wootton - 8 - The only player to really hold his head up. Seldom beaten, made some strong tackles and kept his man quite.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Had his hands full with the excellent Rory Gaffney.

Scott Golbourne - 6 - Blended into the game, didn't offer up much.

Ed Upson - 5 - His loose header in the second half gifted Rovers the lead.

Alex Gilbey - 5 - Never really looked in control of the ball.

Aaron Tshibola - 5 - Did nothing wrong, but didn't contribute much either, much like the rest of the midfield.

Gboly Ariyibi - 5 - Had little of the ball, and didn't do much with it when he had it.

Chuks Aneke - 5 - Still looks like he's trying too hard.

Subs:

Kieran Agard - 5 - Struggled.

Aidan Nesbitt - 6 - Tried to get things going to no avail.

Ryan Seager - 5 - No impact.

Top Don: Scott Wootton