Rehab may prevent Rob Hall from a Stadium MK return

Rob Hall isn’t sure whether he will be at Stadium MK to watch his current club take on his former when MK Dons and Oxford play on Saturday.

Having spent 18 months on loan with Dons from Bolton, Hall looked set to join Karl Robinson’s side on a permanent basis while undergoing treatment and rehab for a cruciate knee ligament injury he suffered last season.

READ MORE: Hall’s Dons departure leaves a bitter taste in Robinson’s mouth



But the winger performed a U-Turn, despite verbally agreeing a deal with the Stadium MK club, to join Oxford in the summer.

Still undergoing treatment for his injury, Hall admitted he doesn’t know whether he will be able to make the first meeting of the two clubs, even though he’d like to.

“I’d like to go to it but it depends on what I’m doing at the training ground,” he said. “I’ll be in doing my rehab and that’s the main concern for me. If I can go I will.”

Despite leaving under a cloud, Hall said he only had fond memories of his time with Dons, adding: “I’ll always have love for the club. I know we got relegated last year but it was still a good year for me. It was a place I enjoyed my football. I have respect for everyone there.”

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Dons and Oxford to lock horns for the first time



Meanwhile U’s boss Michael Appleton said he expects Dons to be challenging at the sharp end of League 1.

“I would imagine there’s an expectancy level at MK Dons to go straight back up,” said the Oxford manager. “We’re very early in the season and I fully expect Karl and the players he’s got to be right up there come the end of the season.

“It’s a great place to go and play. There is an expectation on them which can be difficult, as we found last year in certain games.

“We hope to go there, try and get our noses in front and then deal with it a little better than we did at Sheffield United.”