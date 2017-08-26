REPORT: Blackburn 4-1 MK Dons: Rovers run riot over poor Dons

Dons' dismal start to the League 1 continued on Saturday as they were hammered 4-1 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

It took the home side just 90 seconds to begin inflicting the heaviest league defeat of Robbie Neilson's tenure, with Derrick Williams beating Lee Nicholls for the opener.

Ed Upson's equaliser on 24 minutes turned out to be nothing more than a blip on Blackburn's copy book as they were soon back in front as Charlie Mulgrew made it 2-1 five minutes later.

Mulgrew had his second with 13 minutes to go, heading in at the post before Dominic Samuel completed the embarrassment six minutes later.

Three key first team players were missing from Dons' squad for the trip to Ewood Park - Osman Sow, Joe Walsh and Kieran Agard were all out through injury. It meant Ryan Seager, fresh from scoring his first Dons goal in midweek, led the line again, with Peter Pawlett handed his first start since moving from Aberdeen.

The last time Dons were at Ewood Park, they conceded a heartbreaking stoppage time winner. This time though, it needed just 90 seconds for the home side to take the lead. Derrick Williams was afforded far too much time on the edge of the box to bring down Richie Smallwood's excellent ball inside, and fired low into the bottom corner, leaving keeper Lee Nicholls no chance.

For the opening half and hour, Dons were comfortably second best. Unable to mount a decent attack, or even keep the ball for more than a few passes, it was almost all smooth sailing for Rovers, who were nearly gifted a second when Scott Wootton sold short a ball back to Ethan Ebanks-Landell to allow Dominic Samuel a free sight of goal. Dean Lewington though was quickly across to get a toe in before Samuel could pull the trigger.

But Dons were level on 24 minutes with their first real sight of goal. Peter Pawlett, who was having little joy running with the ball, aimed the ball into the box at Ryan Seager, but with David Raya first to it, the rebound fell kindly to Ed Upson, just inside the box, to rattle it past the keeper to bring Dons back on level terms.

They would be level for just five minutes though as Blackburn went straight back the other end and regained the lead as skipper Charlie Mulgrew bent a free kick around the ball to beat Nicholls' dive once more.

It threatened to be a similar show in the second period as Dons struggled to make any headway until the hour mark when they began to grow into the game. George Williams headed just wide after Raya palmed his cross behind and Aaron Tshibola, who struggled to make an impact all afternoon, had the keeper at full stretch with his free kick but it was narrowly over the top.

But any chances of a comeback were ended with 13 minutes to go when Dons were unable to clear a Rovers corner, allowing Mulgrew to head his second into the roof of the net.

The rout was complete six minutes later when Samuel rifled home Rovers' fourth from just inside the box after substitute Harry Chapman raced clear down the right flank, finding the striker unmarked with his cut back.

Referee: Scott Duncan

Attendance: 10,111 (272)

Blackburn Rovers: Raya, D Williams, Smallwood, Samuel, Mulgrew, Ward, Caddis, Antonsson (Gladwin 70), Evans, Bennett, Conway (Chapman 70)

Subs not used: Leutwiler, Nyambe, Feeney, Graham, Whittingham

MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Wootton, Lewington, Upson, Cisse, Ariyibi, Pawlett (Muirhead 68), Tshibola, Seager (Nombe 77)

Subs not used: Siestma, Downing, McGrandles, Brittain, Thomas-Asante

Booked: D Williams, Lewington