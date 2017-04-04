REPORT: Charlton 0-2 MK Dons: Dons into the top half with win over Addicks

Dons are up to 12th in League 1 after a comfortable 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

It was all about the loaneews as Stuart O'Keefe netted his third goal since joining from Cardiff in January after just seven minutes, before Leicester's Harvey Barnes doubled the lead 12 minutes into the second half.

It was Dons first win in the capital since January 2013 and could have come at a better time, lifting them into the top half of the table, and 11 points clear of the relegation zone,

With George Williams suspended, Paul Downing returned to the starting line-up for the first time in three matches. Top scorer Kieran Agard dropped to the bench in favour of Darren Potter, free of his contractual restraints, while David Martin's back hadn't recovered in time, so Lee Nicholls remained in goal.

Charlton's torrid form under former Dons boss Karl Robinson had seen them tumble down League 1, and began the day just four points clear of the relegation zone, but Dons, having scored twice in the opening 10 minutes against Gillingham on Saturday, put them to the sword almost immediately. Harvey Barnes, just inside the area, cut inside onto his right foot and fired in a shot to test Declan Rudd, but the keeper could only parry it into the path of Stuart O'Keefe who poked home to give Dons a seventh minute lead.

Despite creating fairly little, Dons were in total control in the opening half hour as Charlton struggled to keep up. Ricky Holmes came closest for the hosts when he fizzed an effort wide, but Dons did the majority of the attacking work. And they should have doubled the lead when O'Keefe once again found himself in space inside the six yard box, only this time saw his shot blocked before Barnes had his rebound deflected over.

Barnes would make amends nine minutes into the second half when he doubled the lead, but it was all thanks to Ed Upson. Picking up the ball inside his own half, Upson ran almost 40 yards with it before sliding Barnes in, who cut onto his right foot to bend past Rudd for 2-0.

From there, it was one-sided. Dons were in total control, even allowing the relatively toothless Charlton to come on to them. But the visitors would still create the better of the chances, with Upson forcing a brilliant save from Rudd before substitute Kieran Agard struck the inside of the post, desperately unlucky not to see it cross the line.

The home side was met with raucous boos at the full time whistle, while Dons could leave The Valley content and up into the top half.

Referee: Andy Haines

Attendance: 10,943

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Bauer, Pearce, Dasilva, Jackson (Byrne 56), Forster-Caskey, Aribo, Holmes, Watt (Botaka 75), Magennis

Subs not used: Phillips, Chicksen, Crofts, Ulvestad, Teixeira

MK Dons: Nicholls, Baldock, Downing, Walsh, Lewington, Potter, Reeves (Brittain 90), Barnes, O'Keefe (Bowditch 90), Upson, Muirhead (Agard )

Subs not used: Burns, Ngombo, Tilney, Maynard

Booked: Downing, O'Keefe, Pearce, Reeves