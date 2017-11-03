REPORT: Hyde 0-4 MK Dons: Dons cruise into FA Cup second round

MK Dons saw off spirited non-league side Hyde United 4-0 to safely progress into the FA Cup second round.

First half goals from Aidan Nesbitt and Chuks Aneke preceded strikes from Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ed Upson to complete the win, but it wasn't without a few moments of peril for the League 1 side, who appeared to struggle late in the opening 45 minutes as a fired-up Hyde side piled on the pressure.

It was a strong team fielded by Robbie Neilson as he took on minnows Hyde United. There were four changes to the side which lost to Bristol Rovers last time out. Scotts Wootton and Golbourne were omitted, as was Gboly Ariyibi and Aaron Tshibola, with Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Kieran Agard, Aidan Nesbitt and Ryan Seager coming into the team.

With a bubbling atmosphere inside Ewen Fields, and a flare setting fire to the artificual surface prior to kick off, Dons did their best to silence the home crowd early with a super goal courtesy of Aidan Nesbitt. Picking up the ball after good work from Chuks Aneke, the former Celtic man cut onto his right boot to lift the ball up and over keeper Peter Crook and into the top corner.

It was fairly routine for the visitors in the opening stages. Ed Upson and Alex Gilbey were given plenty of time and space to run the show, and made Hyde to much of the chasing.

The Tigers were afforded a couple of chances though as they began to get on top as the first half wound down.Big Khamsuk bent a free kick wide of mark before blasting one over the top of Lee Nicholls' bar, and Tom Pratt gave the keeper a scare when he forced him into a save.

But as Hyde were looking the better side, Dons should have doubled their lead on the brink of half time when Ryan Seager was given a sight of goal, only to have it well saved by Peter Crook. They would go in 2-0 ahead at the break though when Aneke, who played a part in the opener too, bent in a brilliant free kick right on the stroke of half time to give Dons a far more comfortable cushion for the second period.

Despite the scoreline being comfortable, Dons made a rod for their own back by allowing Hyde to play. Harry Coates headed one just narrowly over the bar, but it would be Dons who had the best chances to wrap it up.

Seager`should have made sure when he was allowed in behind to go one-on-one with Crook, but the keeper was once again a match for the strikers' effort. But they made sure when, midway through the second half, Ethan Ebanks-Landell thrashed home from a ping-pong corner where again, Seager saw his initial effort blocked.

And Dons put a bow on the result with 17 minutes to go when Upson fired home from the edge of the box after more great work from Aneke.

Referee: David Webb

:

Hyde United: Crook, Harrison, Burk, Lipka, Coates, Miller, Pratt, Stockdill, Beadle (Jones 75), Khamsuk (Gay 65), Porritt (Boyle 81)

Subs not used: Hodges, Brown, Churchman, Ellison

MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Walsh, Ebanks-Landell, Brittain, Upson, Gilbey (Nombe 76), Nesbitt, Agard, Aneke (McGrandles 75), Seager (Pawlett 69)

Subs not used: Wootton, Ariyibi, Sietsma, Muirhead/