REPORT: MK Dons 0-1 Charlton: Robbo's revenge as Charlton win on Boxing Day

There was no festive spirit from Karl Robinson on his second return to Stadium MK on Boxing Day as his Charlton side ran out 1-0 winners.

In an game void of quality and highlights, only Ademola Lookman's strike five minutes before the break, played in by a brilliant Andrew Crofts pass, separated the two poor sides.

The result doesn't affect Dons much in terms of the League 1 table - staying 18th.

Dons went into their first game of the busy festive period making enforced two changes. George Baldock was out of the match with a hamstring problem, while Darren Potter missed out through suspension. Nicky Maynard was handed his first start since early November, while Joe Walsh came back into the heart of the defence after overcoming an ankle problem.

Maynard was very much involved in Dons' early chances, pulling a decent effort wide and being narrowly caught offside before missing out on Ben Reeves' cross by inches as he fizzed it across the face of goal.

Dons were certainly having the better of the action, though couldn't find the decisive touch as both Reeves and Dean Bowditch fired efforts over the bar, while Reeves also had a header well saved by Dillon Phillips.

Bowditch's afternoon came to a premature end though 10 minutes before the break as he reached for a Carruthers pass, immediately signalling to the bench for a change.

Charlton hadn't really been in the game until that point - a Josh Magennis effort straight at David Martin their only real attempt - but a defence-splitting ball from Andrew Crofts completely undid Dons' at the back, and Ademola Lookman didn't need a second invitation to lift the ball over the advancing Martin to give the visitors the lead six minutes before half time.

The second half was an awful affair. What Charlton lacked in ambition, Dons lacked in the ability to break them down. Other than an early Maynard snap-shot which safely hit the side netting, neither Martin nor Phillips had anything to do in the second 45 minutes as those in front of them played out a poor and petty half.

Referee: Christopher Sarginson

Attendance: 10,257

MK Dons: Martin, Lewington, Walsh, Downing, GB Williams, Upson, Carruthers (Powell 80), Agard (Aneke 87), Bowditch (GC Williams 35), Reeves, Maynard

Subs not used: Nicholls, Hendry, Furlong, Tshimanga

Charlton Athletic: Phillips, Jackson (Aribo 56), Bauer, Lookman (Chicksen 87), Crofts, Magennis, Ajose (Johnson 90), Konsa, Ulvestad, Fox, Teixeira

Subs not used: Mitov, Foley, Botaka, Aherne-Grant

Booked: Carruther, Lookman, Walsh