REPORT: MK Dons 0-1 Scunthorpe - Dons lose for the first time in six games

MK Dons slumped to their first defeat in six matches they stumbled to a 1-0 defeat to Scunthorpe at Stadium MK on Friday.

Far from one for the neutrals, with few chances and moments of excitement, Ivan Toney's 29th minute header - their only attempt on target - against the run of play was the only thing separating the sides.

Dons, having squandered chance after chance six days earlier against Swiddon, could list just three to their name, with Ed Upson, Stuart O'Keefe and Harvey Barnes putting efforts in for no reward as they remain 12th in the table.

With the end of the season nigh, Robbie Neilson handed a first start to 19-year-old Callum Brittain and plucked Giorgio Rasulo from the wilderness to give him his first appearance since November. Ben Reeves, Kieran Agard and Darren Potter dropped to the bench, with Robbie Muirhead leading the line.

For the opening half hour, the game was played at training ground pace. Dons did much of the running, but while they were stroking the ball around nicely, never really tested Joe Anyon. Ed Upson had Dons' only real half chance - an actobatic effort which was easily dealt with by the Scunthorpe keeper.

It was all looking routine for both sides, but on the half hour, Ivan Toney broke the deadlock with Scunthorpe's first real chance of the half, climbing up and over Muirhead in the penalty area to nod home Stephen Dawson's corner to give the play-off hopefuls the lead.

It wasn't really until the early going in the second half that Dons began to make a real impact on the game. Stuart O'Keefe was Dons most dangerous outlet, twice finding space for himself in the penalty area, striking the wrogn side of the net with his second effort after a good cross from Muirhead.

The youngsters Rasulo and Brittain were withdrawn early in the second half in a bid to bring a spark back into the Dons side, as Neilson introduced Ben Reeves and Kieran Agard ot the fray.

But they did little to aid the breakdown of a disciplined Scunthorpe performance, happy to absorb the pressure let Dons pile forwards with little to no reward. To highlight Dons' troubles, Anyon had just one save to make in the second period, denying Barnes' low effort as Dons' undefeated run ended with a whimper.

Referee: Graham Horwood

Attendance: 9,274

MK Dons: Nicholls, Baldock, Williams, Walsh, Lewington, O'Keefe, Rasulo (Agard 65), Upson, Barnes, Brittain (Reeves 56), Muirhead (Thomas-Asante 78)

Subs not used: Martin, Potter, Downing, Tilney

Scunthorpe: Anyon, Wiseman, Wallace, Mirfin, Dawson, Madden (Mantom 85), Morris, Bishop, Townsend, Toney (Davies 70), Ness

Subs not used: Watson, Van Vaan, Toffolo, Holmes, Sutton