REPORT: MK Dons 1-1 Bolton: Agard rescues a draw in front of record crowd

A league record 21,545 watched MK Dons come from behind to draw with Bolton Wanderers at Stadium MK.

Agard was in the right place at the right time as he got on the end of George Baldock's cross on the hour mark, firing in low and hard past Ben Alnwick.

Agard's 11th of the season cancelled out Trotters skipper Jay Spearing's opener on the stroke of half time - a free kick on the touchline which evaded everyone, and bent in at the far post.

The result means Dons remain 15th in League 1.

Late window signings Maecky Ngombo and Stuart O'Keefe were named among the substitutes for the visit of Bolton as Robbie Neilson named an unchanged team from the one which started at Peterborough a week prior.

It was a tentative opening half hour, and one of few chances at either end. Bolton, having not won in their last five heading to Stadium MK, did enough to look the more dangerous, despite never testing David Martin, while Dons struggled to find their feet.

Man of the moment Chuks Aneke was slow to come into the game for the home side, but when he did, he was Dons' biggest threat as he floated about the midfield.

Harvey Barnes, who had netted two in his first two Dons appearances, almost broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time too, skipping past two Bolton defenders after picking up Nicky Maynard's return ball, but his strike was well saved low down by keeper Ben Alnwick.

But Bolton would have the last laugh as Jay Spearing's free kick from the touchline evaded everyone, but bent in at the far post to give Bolton the lead going in at the break.

It was all Dons in the second half, but without finding any real purchase, Neilson gambled in replacing Aneke with O'Keefe 10 minutes in, and the switch in focus paid immediate dividends. Top scorer Kieran Agard appeared to overcook his pass to George Baldock, but the full back got on the end of it to whip in a cross. While it was cleared away, Baldock closed down Dean Moxey and picked his pocket to put the ball back into the mix, and after O'Keefe had an effort blocked, Agard was on the end of it to smash home Dons' equaliser.

From there, there only appeared like there'd be one winner. Bolton looked content to escape with a draw, while Dons piled forwards. Maecky Ngombo was given his debut with 11 minutes to go, replacing Maynard, and lifted the crowd with a few step overs before almost getting on the end of another Baldock cross, beaten just to it by Alnwick.

Bolton though would hold out, forcing a vital save from Martin late in the day as they looked to catch Dons on the counter. The result though would ultimately be a fair one.

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 21,545

MK Dons: Martin, Baldock, Downing, Walsh, Williams, Potter, Upson, Barnes, Aneke (O'Keefe 57), Agard (Bowditch 68), Maynard (Ngombo 79)

Subs not used: Nicholls, Muirhead, Brittain, Tilney

Bolton Wanderers: Alnwick, Beevers, Vela, Spearing, Long (Solomon-Otabor 69), Madine, Osede (Le Fondre 78), Moxey, Morais (Clayton 56), Wilsion, Wheater

Subs not used: Turner, Trotter, Henry

Booked: Wilson, Aneke, Beevers, O'Keefe, Moxey