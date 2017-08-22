REPORT: MK Dons 1-4 Swansea: Premier League quality shines through for Swansea

Swansea City flexed their Premier League muscle to comfortably see off MK Dons in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup second round, winning 4-1.

Ryan Seager was a late inclusion in the side after Kieran Agard suffered an injury during warm-up, but fired Dons into an unlikely lead after 17 minutes, but it wasn't to last as Leroy Fer headed home the first of his brace three minutes later.

He then put Swansea ahead on the hour mark before Tammy Abraham made it 3-1 with 20 minutes remaining before Jordan Ayew got a well-deserved fourth to book their spot in the third round.

Robbie Neilson had said it would be a strong team to take on Swansea City in the Carabao Cup, but he made seven changes to the side which started against Gillingham on Saturday.

Debuts were handed to goalkeeper Wieger Sietsma and Conor McGrandles, but Kieran Agard missed out after picking up a knock in the warm-up and Ryan Seager returned to the side.

Paul Clement made just three changes to the side which suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester United at the weekend, and they came close ot opening the scoring after just eight minutes when Leroy Fer latched onto a loose ball in midfield before playing in Tammy Abraham, but the on-loan Chelsea man's neat chip over the diving Sietsma landed just wide of the poist.

He might not have been due to start, but Ryan Seager didn't miss his opportunity to fire Dons into a 17th minute lead. Played the ball on the edge of the box, Robbie Muirhead did well to delay his pass to the on-loan Southampton man, who finished with aplomb past keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

But the lead would last just three minutes as the Premier League outfit got back on level terms courtesy of Leroy Fer, heading home Jay Fulton's cross from the right flank.

From there, it was almost one-way traffic. Easily on top in midfield as Fer and Tom Carroll dictated the play, Dons were limited to having the ball only when their opponents wasted an effort in the attacking third. When they did though, Ed Upson and Giorgio Rasulo both forced Nordfeldt into comfortable saves.

But for some questionable finishing, Swansea should have been leading at the break, but instead they had to wait for the hour mark before gaining the advantage. After Jordan Ayew's strike was well tipped over by Sietsma, the resultant corner saw Fer net his second of the evening, given a header at the near post to put the Premier League side in front.

While there were flashes of positivity from the home side - in particular the performance of full-back Callum Brittain and his attacking prowess - it was the visitors made sure of the result with 20 minutes to go, when Jordan Ayew teed up Abraham for the simplest of tap ins.

Ayew, Swansea's best player, was then rewarded with a fine solo effort, taking it from the right flank, across the face of goal before firing low past Sietsma with four minutes to go to, just to make sure.

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 5,162 (554)

MK Dons: Sietsma, Lewington, Walsh (Tshibola 74), Downing, Brittain, Upson, McGrandles, Ariyibi (Thomas-Asante 67), Seager (Nombe 54), Rasulo, Muirhead

Subs not used: Nicholls, Williams, Cisse, Sow

Swansea City: Nordfelt, Van der Hoorn, Fer, Abraham, Carroll (King 86), Olsson, Ayew, Rangel, Bartley (Mawson 82), Mesa, Fulton (Narsingh 75)

Subs not used: Mulder, Naughton, Baker-Richardson, McBurnie

Booked: Walsh, Carroll