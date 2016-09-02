Revell won’t hold back his goal celebrations

Players who opt not to celebrate against former clubs has become something of a trend in recent years but former Dons striker Alex Revell has no intention of following suit if he finds the net for new club Northampton when the sides meet on Sunday.

Revell was a popular figure at Stadium MK last season, having joined the club from Cardiff in the January transfer window on a short term deal until the end of the season.

But despite being offered a deal to stay, he turned down Dons’ offer of a one year deal in favour of two years at Sixfields.

Revell left on good terms and there is unlikely to be any ill-feeling when they reunite on Sunday, not that he’ll be able to keep his emotions in check if he scores.

“I will definitely celebrate,” he said. “You can’t not. I struggle to keep my emotions in check anyway, let alone when I score! You can never replicate that feeling of scoring a goal.

“It’s a former club but people move on and I’m sure I’ll get booed and some people might even clap!

“I had a great time there but the appeal of everything that’s here was why I joined and it’s proven right for me because I’m playing and feel like I’m playing well.

“I’m enjoying it here. I feel fit and for me personally, the whole reason I came to the club was to play football, enjoy myself and to work for the gaffer and to carry on what happened last year.

“I just need to get a few more goals and yes,

“I can’t wait to get to the game and hopefully get our first win.”