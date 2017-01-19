Robbie Neilson makes Hearts striker his first signing as MK Dons boss

Robbie Neilson has made his first signing as MK Dons manager – forward Robbie Muirhead from Heart of Midlothian.

Muirhead, 20, has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. He will train with his new team-mates from the first time on Friday.

Robbie Neilson

“I’m happy to be here,” Muirhead told MK Dons PlayerHD.

“It’s a new chapter in my career and hopefully I can kick on from now.

“I worked with Robbie for the past six months and as soon as I heard he was interested, I knew I wanted to sign for him again.

“I like setting up goals and I like scorings – they are things I’d like to bring to the team.”

This is the second time boss Neilson has signed Muirhead this season, having recruited the Scotland youth international this past summer when in charge of Hearts.

Muirhead, who has 36 competitive starts to his name for Hearts, Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Partick Thistle, scored an impressive brace in Neilson’s final match in charge at Tynecastle – a 2-0 triumph over Rangers.

“I know Robbie really well,” Neilson said of the attacker, who can play in a number of positions across the frontline. “When I was Hearts we managed to get him this summer and he became one of our key players.

“He’s still a young boy so it will take him some time to settle but he’s got real potential. He’s left-footed and is very good with the ball at his feet.

“This is an opportunity for him to come down to England and progress his career. I know he’s eager to take this next step and show everyone what he’s capable of.”

The deal is subject to international clearance, as well as clearance from the FA and the EFL.