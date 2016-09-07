Robbo expects a tighter division than ever before

League 1 could be the closest it has ever been, believes Karl Robinson.

Dons’ opponents this weekend, Bolton Wanderers, have stolen an early march on the chasing pack, going unbeaten in their opening six matches to sit two points clear of the rest.

Even though Dons have made a dubious start to life back in League 1, manager Robinson feels it could be a close division this year.

He said: “This league will be very close. There might be three or four who run away with it, but the next pack is very close.

“It could be one of the lowest tallies of all time because everyone will take points off each other.

“We’ve had the biggest budget we’ve ever had, but we’re still not a Bolton or a Sheffield United or a Charlton.

“But we felt this year we could get closer to them than before.

“We’ve got to stop talking nonsense and stupidity and celebrate we’re a good club in League 1.”