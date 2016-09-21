Robbo plots revenge on Fleetwood boss Rosler

Karl Robinson says he will push friendship aside when he takes on Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

The pair have had verbal battles in the past - Rosler notoriously said he knew how to beat MK Dons while he was manager of Brentford.

The former German international has since gone on to manage Wigan and Leeds, where he last came up against MK Dons last season.

“I think he rode his luck the last time one of his sides played us!” Robinson said.

“Uwe is a top manager and I know him really well.

“He’s someone I think the world of, and I think the respect is mutual.”

Rosler took over at Highbury in the summer, and Fleetwood have made a great start and sit seventh in the table.

Robinson added: “Uwe will always have an impact. It’ll be a real tactical battle and hopefully we’ll do well.

“But we’ll both go into the game only worried about ourselves.”