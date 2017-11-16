Robbo reunion has 'nothing to do with anything' for Neilson

Robbie Neilson isn't concerned by Charlton manager Karl Robinson's history with MK Dons as he prepares to go head-to-head with him on Saturday.

Robinson spent more than six years in charge at Stadium MK before departing last year, with Neilson taking over last December.

Saturday's trip to The Valley will be the fourth time Neilson has come toe-to-toe with Robinson, but he doesn't believe it adds anything to the task of trying to beat Charlton.

"To be honest, it has nothing to do with anything," he said. "It's just two managers of two teams. Whether one was here before is irrelevant. It's what we do on the pitch on Saturday will tell the story.

"Karl had a lot of good times here and had success. When any manager is here for a long time, you're bound to have a good relationship with the fans and a bond with the club. But the club has moved on, we're on a different cycle now, it's a new chapter, as it is for Charlton. We're both pushing hard to get into the Championship.

"We've played him a few times - I think this is the fourth - since I got here. We put in a great performance down there last season, so we hope to emulate that again. It's a difficult place.

"The mood in the camp there has changed compared to last season. We knew last season if we could turn the crowd quickly we'd get on top, but it'll be different this year.

"They've had a good start to the season, but we know if we can get three points there we can get close to them."

And the players seem to agree too, with Scott Wootton adding: "We don't really have time to look at things like that - we've got three games this week. I just think we'll look to win the game, we can't look at things like that.

"Karl's style is well known here, 4-2-3-1. We know the style he likes to play, exciting and entertaining football. I don't think any two managers in the world are the same, so the gaffer has his own style he likes to play. I'm sure it'll make for an interesting game on Saturday."