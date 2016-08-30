Robbo will do all it takes to bring in players on deadline day

Karl Robinson is expecting a busy transfer deadline day as he seeks out three players before the window closes.

Short a striker, a winger and another number 10, Robinson even took calls during the 2-2 draw with Barnet on Tuesday night to keep agents and players in the loop as to potential moves tomorrow.

“I’ll be doing my best to get players in,” said Robinson. “Whether it’s kidnapping, get them in the boot of my car, drive them here myself, whatever I’ve got to do.

“We need a striker, winger and a number 10. We’ve got a lot of work to do over the next 24 hours.

“There needs to be. I’ve had meetings all day, calls all day yesterday, I’ll be in tomorrow first thing.

“I’ve got agents calling me, I had two during the game and I took one of those calls. I ran down the tunnel to take it. I text one during the game too. It’s that important.”