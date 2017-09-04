Rubio praises Aneke's influence on Dons youngsters in the dressing room

Chuks Aneke may not have surprised many in his 28 minute cameo in Dons' 5-4 reserve win over Southend on Monday, but his influence over the younger players will be invaluable, according to Edu Rubio.

The manager of Dons' development squad watched on as Aneke scored the opener after 11 minutes before coming off 17 minutes later as he made his controlled return from a hamstring injury on Monday.

While Rubio's team featured the likes of Wieger Sietsma, Conor McGrandles, Giorgio Rasulo, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Robbie Muirhead, the Spaniard said Aneke's professionalism in his approach to the game was a highlight for him and should act as inspiration for the younger players in his newly formed side.

"It's not just the 25 minutes and the goal he scored, but also his professional approach in the dressing room," said Rubio afterwards. "Chuks really helped the U18s and the U23s.

"In terms of his football quality, there wasn't anything there we didn't already know, but in terms of his behaviour, I'm very very happy and it was a delight to have him in the dressing room. He's definitely helped us."