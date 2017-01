Winger Ryan Colclough has returned to parent club Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old had initially signed a season-long deal to remain at Stadium MK, but the Latics have activated their recall clause and he returns to the DW Stadium with immediate effect.

Colclough scored five goals in 25 appearances for Dons, including a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Fleetwood in September.