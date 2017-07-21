Saints striker Seager signs for Dons

Robbie Neilson has wrapped up his seventh summer signing by adding Southampton forward Ryan Seager on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has spent most of his Saints career in the development squad, scoring a hat full of goals for the U18s and U21s at St Marys.

His performances in the youth squads earned him a call-up to the first team, making his professional debut in the FA Cup in January 2015.

Last year, he was sent on loan to Crewe Alexandra, but after just four appearances and one goal, suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury and spent much of the following season in the treatment room.

“I’m really happy to be here and I’m excited by the challenge ahead," he told MKDons.com. "I’ve heard good things about MK Dons and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Neilson added: “We’re really pleased to get him. He is a top prospect at Southampton, who are renowned for their great work with developing players.

“I expect him to fit in well and score goals.”