Scott Wootton makes Dons comeback after 11 months out

It was the news all MK Dons fans were delighted to hear - Scott Wootton returned to the football pitch on Wednesday night.

After 11 months out of the game, suffering a complete rupture of his ACL, torn meniscus, damaged medial collateral ligament and some serious bone bruising, Wootton would be out of the game for nearly a year.

Scott Wootton insists he won't let up the training regime

But his return against Szeged 2011 overshadowed the 1-0 defeat to the Hungarian side.

Wootton told iFollow MKDons: "It is a great feeling to be back on the pitch, and the atmosphere being back in the changing room, having music on before the game, putting kits on, talking before the game. You miss it, it's what you love doing and why you play football. When you can't play for so long, it's horrible. It's nice to be back.

"Building up to the game, I knew I was going to play for half an hour, but after getting the ball early, it just felt normal. It';s good to get some minutes, and now I hope it's onwards and upwards.

"It was very competitive. You can get boring pre-season friendlies, but fair play, it was very competitive. It was a great goal, and not much could have been done to prevent that."

Getting his first 30 minutes under his belt, albeit in a pre-season friendly, the 25-year-old defender isn't getting ahead of himself and insists he will continue to rehab until he is given the all clear by the Dons medical staff.

"There's work to do, even though I've played my first game," he said. "I don't want to stop doing the things that have got me to this stage - I'll keep working before and after training to prevent knee injuries and any other injuries."

Dons are out in Hungary for a week-long training camp, taking in one more friendly before they depart on Sunday. But it is by no means a holiday for the players, as Wootton added: "It has been relentless, very tough but I'm sure it will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.

"The lads have been working really hard and showing a great attitude towards it all."