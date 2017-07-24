Seager's eager to get fit and ready for the new season

Ryan Seager is looking forward to an intense two weeks of training to ensure he's ready for the League 1 season opener.

The 21-year-old joined Dons on loan from Southampton on Friday, and was thrown in at the deep end, playing an hour in the 2-0 defeat to Coventry City on Friday night, just a few hours after signing.

The striker began cramping up on the hour mark and was taken off, but hopes the next few weeks training with his new team-mates will get him up to speed before Dons take on Wigan Athletic on Saturday August 5.

"I thought it went well," said the Saints striker. "That's my first game of pre-season so to get nearly an hour was good. I got a bit of cramp after an hour, but once I get my fitness levels up, I'll get the rustiness out of me.

"I'm looking forward to some intense training and the games as well to get my fitness up there."

Having netted a glut of goals in the U18s and U21s for Southampton, Seager was sent out on loan to Crewe Alexandra in 2016, but suffered cruciate ligament damage which ruled him out for a long period. Returning towards the end of last season, Seager hopes he can carry on where he left off.

He said: "Hopefully I can bring goals! I like to drop in, link up with the midfield and the front man.

"When I met the manager, I felt I got on really well with him. I liked his philosophy, his style of play and I've heard from a few players that it's a great club to play for, and the stadium attracted me too.

"I'm feeling really happy - I signed a new contract at Southampton on Thursday and now I'm here and hopefully gain some League 1 experience will be really good for my development."