Sensational start to life at MK Dons for Aidan Nesbitt

It has been something of a whirlwind start to life at MK Dons for Aidan Nesbitt.

The 20-year-old swapped Glasgow for Milton Keynes as he moved from Scottish champions Celtic on transfer deadline day.

Fans were warned not to expect much from the tricky winger as Robbie Neilson warned Nesbitt would be more of a development player, and one for the future.

But after a lively debut against Oxford, coming on late in the day at Stadium MK last weekend, and a goal and an assist in the 5-4 win over Southend reserves barely 48 hours later, Nesbitt worked his way into the manager's plans for the trip to Home Park this Saturday.

And it took him just eight first half minutes to make his mark again, this time scoring the only goal as Dons picked up their first points on the road this season with a 1-0 win over Plymouth

"I saw the right back and Osman (Sow) going towards the ball and I could sense it was going to go over them, so I took a touch, settled myself and finished it," said the Scot.

"I'm delighted. I've had a brilliant first week. It's a hard place to come, to get the three points and score the goal has been brilliant for me.

"There's no better way to settle yourself than to play and score. I was really pleased to make my debut just a couple of days after signing for the club, then to get a goal and an assists for the reserves and to score again has been brilliant."

Nesbitt was a deadline day signing. Pic: MK Dons

Nesbitt drew compliments from both his manager and vice captain George Williams after the hard-fought win at Plymouth, but the winger was only concerned with getting points on the board.

"Games are coming thick and fast, but it's always good to go into games off the back of the victory and get points on the board," he said.

"When Plymouth went to 10 men, they had nothing to lose and were fighting for their lives and made it hard for us.

"Coming here, we spent eight hours on the bus so our legs were getting a bit heavy, but we've done really well to come away with the win."