Sietsma is ready to be a first team goalkeeper but has to stay patient

It can be a lonely life as a reserve goalkeeper, but Dons boss Robbie Neilson has urged Wieger Sietsma to remain patient and wait for his opportunity to prove himself.

The Dutch keeper made the switch to Stadium MK from Heerenveen in the summer, but has been limited to four appearances this season - three in the Checkatrade Trophy and one in the Carabao Cup.

An impressive display in the first half in particular against Oxford United on Tuesday saw the 22-year-old make a string of excellent saves, and was unlucky not to keep out Jack Payne's penalty after getting a hand to it.

It certainly pleased his manager too, but Neilson says the keeper must bide his time before getting ahead of the equally impressive Lee Nicholls this season.

"I was delighted with Wieger," said the manager. "I know he's a very good keeper and at this moment, he's probably League 1 first team standard. His problem is that Lee has come in and done really well. You saw against Oxford, Wieger came in and was more than comfortable, and he still has a lot of progression he can make but he has a big future in the game.

"They understand it - Lee was the same last year. David Martin was an exceptional goalkeeper and Lee had to bide his time. He waited, worked hard and took his opportunity. Now he's the number one choice, he has to keep hold of it and make sure he gets 100 games under his belt before maybe looking to make the next step for his career. Wieger now has to do the same.

"I was lucky to have that last season, and now Wieger is doing the same, as we saw in the performance on Tuesday."