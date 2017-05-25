Skipper Lewie signs on the dotted line to stay at MK Dons

Dean Lewington ended speculation regarding his future by signing a new two-year contract at MK Dons.

The skipper, who has made 641 appearances for the club, was out of contract this summer and took his time to mull over a new deal offered to him by manager Robbie Neilson, who always remained confident Lewington would remain in the fold next season.

As a result of his new deal, and the impending retirement of Chelsea captain John Terry, the 33-year-old is set to become the longest service active player at any club in the UK.

Chairman Pete Winkelman told mkdons.com: “I’m thrilled that Deano has committed to the club and extended his affiliation with MK Dons for another two years.

“He is one the foundation stones our club is built on. He’s played a massive part over the years and it’s fantastic that he sees his future with us.

“He optimises what MK Dons stands for.”

Manager Robbie Neilson added to mkdons.com: “I’m delighted Lewie has signed for another two years. He brings great experience to the squad and he’s role model for the younger players. He’s a leader on and off the field and will continue to be an integral part of the club.”