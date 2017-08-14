Sow is keen to impress at MK Dons

Osman Sow is looking to make a name for himself in English football after signing for MK Dons.

The striker, Robbie Neilson's number one target this summer, put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Stadium MK on Monday night.

Having worked for the manager in Scotland, where he scored 23 goals in 52 appearances for Hearts before securing a move to the Chinese Super League, Sow said he was keen to come to England and ply his trade.

“I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to getting going," he told iFollow MK Dons.

“Robbie spoke very highly of the club and it’s a big opportunity for me to come back to England, which is the best country in the world to play football in.

“I like to create chances and I like to score goals but, for me, the big thing is winning football games – I want to win and that’s what makes me sleep well at night!”