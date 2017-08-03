Striker in Dons’ crosshairs, but a deal isn’t close yet

Manager Robbie Neilson admitted he is in the market for another striker to add to his squad, but admits while he knows who he wants, a deal isn’t close for anyone yet.

Ryan Seager, Robbie Muirhead and last season’s top-scorer Kieran Agard can all play in the centre forward role but with the number 9 shirt left vacant by the boss - previously worn by Dean Bowditch - Neilson said he is eager to fill it.

“We’re looking to recruit a number 9 and we’re looking to get that over the line soon,” he said with a month of the transfer window to go. “We’re not ‘almost there’ - in football, until they’re here and signed it’s not done.

“We’d still like to do a little bit more but there’s four weeks left. We have to get players who are better than we had before, and some good players have left here so we need players who are very, very good.

“We’re still looking to recruit, but I don’t want to put a number on it because you might not get your targets, and more might come along. It’s important we concentrate on getting our targets.”