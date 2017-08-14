Striker Osman Sow joins MK Dons

MK Dons have confirmed the capture of Swedish striker Osman Sow on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old reunites with Robbie Neilson, having worked for him at Hearts before moving to Chinese club Henan Jianye.

It was at Hearts where Sow had his most prolific spell of his career, scoring 23 goals in 52 appearances for the Edinburgh club.

He signs for Dons on a two year deal, and will wear the number nine shirt.

“He’s been the number one target all along for us," Neilson told MKDons.com. "We tried to get him in January but it didn’t work out for one reason or another. We’ve worked really hard on it and it’s taken a little bit of time to get over the line but we’re delighted it’s now done.

“I know the player from my time at Hearts. He did phenomenally well for us there so when the opportunity arose for us to bring him here, it was something we wanted to get done.

“He’s a very good player. He’s got pace, he’s got physicality and he scores goals – he ticks a lot of boxes.

“We need a little bit more up front. We’re still looking to recruit a number 10 and a wide player as well. We’re still looking at left-back. We’ve still got a lot to do but we’re pleased to now have Osman in gives everyone a lift.”