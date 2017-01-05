Strongest Dons squad being sent to Brighton for FA Cup clash

MK Dons won’t be travelling to Championship leaders Brighton just to make up the numbers in this Saturday’s FA Cup third round match.

The task at hand couldn’t be much tougher for Robbie Neilson’s men though - Brighton haven’t lost since being knocked out of the EFL Cup back in September, going undefeated in their last 16, winning 12 of those as they sailed to the top of the second tier.

While it will be no mean feat for Dons to go to the Amex Stadium and win, Neilson says he will be sending his strongest team to the south coast.

“It’s a great game, and one we’ll go there to try and win,” he said. “We’ll be playing our strongest team to go and get after it.

“Hopefully, they’re ready to play at a good level against a really good team.”

When the sides met in the Championship last season, Dons were unlucky to come away with a 2-1 defeat, denied a clear penalty when Samir Carruthers was brought down with the match finely poised.