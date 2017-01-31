Stuart O'Keefe joins Dons on loan

MK Dons have signed Cardiff City midfielder Stuart O'Keefe on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been playing in the Welsh capital two years, having signed from Crystal Palace.

The Englishman has Premier League experience, but has largely cut his teeth in the Championship, where he won promotion with the Eagles in 2013 via the play-offs.

O'Keefe is Robbie Neilson's first transfer deadline day signing, but joins Robbie Muirhead, Harvey Barnes and Maecky Ngombo as January window additions.

Neilson told mkdons.com: “I’m delighted to get Stuart in. He’ll bring energy to the team and good experience for someone still relatively young.

“He’s played at a higher level and will certainly bolster our options in the middle of the park.”

O'Keefe's loan runs until May 1.

