Sweeper-keepers aren’t new to us, says Robbo

Pep Guardiola’s football revolution at Manchester City hasn’t impressed Dons boss Karl Robinson.

After off-loading England’s number one Joe Hart for not being a sweeper-keeper, the former Barcelona coach is being hailed for his change of style at the Etihad Stadium.

But the revolution and switch of focus appears to have rubbed Robinson the wrong way, who says his sides have been playing like that for seven years.

And while they don’t get the same results as the Premier League sides, Robinson knows his side have it right.

“We know our system works,” he said. “This new trend that everyone’s talking about is goalkeepers playing out. It’s a new thing now, I believe... but people must not have watched us for the last six years. And that frustrates me a bit because we’ve been doing it for years.

“Now it’s the way to play? We’re doing what the big teams are trying to do. We don’t always get the same rewards, but it will come.”