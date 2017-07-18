Ten years of Stadium MK: Manchester United win was a glimpse of MK Dons' future, says chairman

Seeing Stadium MK full for the first time when MK Dons took on Manchester United gave chairman Pete Winkelman a vision of what might be for his club.

Fans voted the 4-0 win as their favourite game at Stadium MK over the last 10 years, and Mr Winkelman is in agreement.

"There will never be another night like that," he said. "That was our Premier League future. So many Manchester United fans were here, but by the time the third or fourth goal went in, the whole stadium was behind us. I want to tap into that emotion.

"The AFC game might have been exciting, but so much has been made of it. Are we going to set our stall out by our competitiveness with AFC Wimbledon? I don't think so, it's not the level we aspire to."

The very first game, held 10 years ago today (Tuesday) came against a Chelsea XI - and Paul Ince's Dons won 4-3. After moving from the National Hockey Stadium, Winkelman admitted the first game was something of a blur for him.

He said: "I remember Izale scoring - it might have been our last game for us. It was fitting he got a goal, and it showed we were here.

Pete Winkelman after MK Dons vs Man Utd

"It was all a bit surreal, coming here and it was completely unfinished. It took me another 10 years to really get it finished!

"There are still bits I'd like to do, but fundamentally it's what is it and it's one of the best 30,000 seaters in the world."