There's no place like home for Dons captain Dean Lewington

Captain Dean Lewington says he is excited to be 'a part of something new' after signing a new two-year contract.

Dons announced Lewington's contract extension on Thursday afternoon, ending speculation surrounding his future.

But speaking afterwards, Lewington said the club was like his home.

“MK Dons has been my life and this is my home,” he told mkdons.com.

“I’ve played a lot of games here and devoted my career to this place but I’m looking forward to adding to the total and being part of something new for two more years.

"I’ve always had a good relationship with the fans and they’ve supported me brilliantly. A lot of them got in contact at the end of last season to wish me the best whatever happened - after all these years, it’s nice they still like me! I’m very thankful for their support over the years.”