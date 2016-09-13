Thomas-Asante turns pro with new Dons deal

Teenager Brandon Thomas-Asante fully deserves his first professional contract, says Dons manager Karl Robinson.

The 17-year-old penned a one-year deal on Tuesday, with an option for another 12 months.

Thomas-Asante has made five appearances in the first team this season

Thomas-Asante made a name for himself when he scored three goals while on Dons’ pre-season of Ireland, and made his full debut on the opening day of the season against Shrewsbury.

READ MORE: Thomas-Asante makes an impression on Dons’ tour



Since then, he has made a further four appearances in the first team, including against Barnet in the Checkatrade Trophy where he scored the winning penalty after a 2-2 draw.

And given his performances, offering Thomas-Asante a professional deal was inevitable, according to his manager.

“Brandon deserves this,” Robinson told MKDons.com. “I’ve been aware of his talent for a number of years and he has developed a lot as a player and as a person – he’s a good character and is great to have in the dressing room.

“We gave him an opportunity to join the first team in pre-season and he took that chance with both hands. There’s more to come from him but knowing him like I do, he’s eager to keep working hard, pushing on and, ultimately, be the best he can.

“Brandon is an exciting player with a lot of potential and I’m relishing the chance to try and help him continue to develop at MK Dons.”

Thomas-Asante told MK Dons PlayerHD: “I’m really ready to push on – I want to keep improving and be the best I can be.

“I’m enjoying it so much. All the fans have taken to me so well and I’m motivated to make the most of this chance and show everyone what I’m capable of.

“The work starts here. This is an event in my career but this is only a small part of what can happen. I want to do a lot at MK Dons.”

Director of Youth Mike Dove added: “To come back in pre-season and step up the way he did was very impressive. I can see the way he’s changed his game and persona. It’ll be interesting to see how he develops this year.”