Three more out the door but Lewington hints at Dons extension

MK Dons confirmed the release of three more players on Tuesday, but captain Dean Lewington dropped the biggest hint yet that he may sign a new contract.

Daniel Powell, Nicky Maynard and Charlie Burns have joined David Martin, Darren Potter and Dean Bowditch out the door at Stadium MK as Robbie Neilson looks to begin a huge rebuilding project this summer in a big to mount a League 1 promotion fight next season.

Could Ben Reeves be following Nicky Maynard out of Stadium MK?

One man he may still have at his disposal though is Lewington, who said at the Player of the Year awards: "We're still in talks, hopefully we can sort something out."

Another player who looks set to leave is Ben Reeves. The Northern Ireland international, like Lewington, has been tabled a new deal but is now expected to depart after four seasons after chairman Pete Winkelman admitted he believes the player is seeking pastures new.

Academy product Powell leaves Dons as the club's third all-time leading scorer. He said: “I'd like to say thanks to everyone at the club for what they have done for me and my family over the years, especially the Chairman, fans, my team-mates and managers for making the last 12 years possible.

“It has been life changing for me and I wouldn't change a thing – the club will be a part of my life forever.”

Maynard meanwhile was Dons' top scorer in the Championship, but struggled to adapt to life in League 1, scoring just twice last season.

Speaking on his departure, he said: "I’d like to thank everyone connected with the Club for the past two years and wish them all the best for the future."