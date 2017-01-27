Tickford Fields site is 'an attractive option' for MK Dons' training ground - Winkelman

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman feels new plans to build a training ground within the Milton Keynes Borough boundaries is another step towards delivering his dream of building a world-class facility.

On Friday, plans for a training ground at Tickford Fields, near Newport Pagnell, were made public, with the cabinet set to discuss the sale of land to Dons on Tuesday February 7.

SEE THE PLANS HERE and HERE

The initial plan would see 19 pitches build on the 96-acre site, with two indoor surfaces.

MK Dons Chairman Pete Winkelman said: “I’m very grateful to Milton Keynes Council that our continued partnership has seen them consider a new opportunity for the football club to remain within the Borough, especially in MK’s 50th birthday year.

“This would provide the club with an attractive option and potentially a more straight-forward delivery route within Milton Keynes.

“This is another step to achieving the dream of having international-standard training facilities for the club and the community.”

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>

Like us on Facebook to get all the latest MK Dons headlines in your timeline: www.facebook.com/mkcitizensport