Transfers to progress despite Dons' Hungarian trip

While the first team are training in Hungary this week, MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson hopes to complete two transfers.

Having signed Peter Pawlett, Conor McGrandles, Ousseynou Cisse and Wieger Sietsma so far, the manager said only the essential members of the team are travelling to eastern Europe on Sunday, leaving behind those who can get deals over the line.

And he hopes by doing so, the club can potentially complete two more signings to add to his squad.

"We've left some of the staff behind from the trip to work on things," Neilson told the Citizen. "It's important to have people here - there's no point in taking everyone with us. They'll stay here and we're hopeful to get one done next week, maybe two."