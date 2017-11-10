Tshibola's departure may change Neilson's January plans

Robbie Neilson says offering up a spot to one of the club's youngsters may make him think differently about his January recruitment options in light of Aaron Tshibola's loan cancellation.

The 22-year-old midfielder was sent back to Aston Villa just three months into his season-long deal on Thursday, but the Dons boss believes fringe players, like Conor McGrandles, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Giorgio Rasulo could step in to fill the void left by Tshibola.

Already looking towards January though and the reopening of the transfer window, Neilson said it is up to the youngsters to make him change his mind about finding more midfield cover.

"We're already thinking about January," he said. "I think we need to do a little bit of business in the window, we probably need a couple in, and certainly one with Aaron moving on.

"This gives the younger lads a chance to stake a claim, and maybe make me look elsewhere, to a different position I look to strengthen if they step up to the plate."