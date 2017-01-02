Two set to leave Dons after Chesterfield draw

Samir Carruthers and George C Williams are set to leave MK Dons, Robbie Neilson confirmed on Monday.

Carruthers missed the 0-0 draw with Chesterfield at the Proact Stadium as he looked set to complete a move to a fellow League 1 side, while Welsh international Williams will return to parent club Fulham.

Former Aston Villa man Carruthers' contract expires at the end of the season, and with a big offer for him being tabled, manager Neilson said it was too good to turn down.

"When a player enters the final few months of his contract, there has to be a value on him," he said. "On the financial side, that money can go back into the squad and gives us an opportunity to bring more players in or spend a bit more money on better quality. That was the key decision for me.

"Samir is a fantastic player, but the time of year it was and the time left on his contract, I had to make the decision and this is the right one."

Williams has struggled to make an impact at Stadium MK since signing a season-long loan deal in the summer. He put in a decent shift against Chesterfield, but with Fulham expecting regular first team football, both clubs agreed to terminate the deal early.

Neilson added: "That was George's last game. It's important loan players play first team football - there's no point being out on loan otherwise. We give him our best wishes.

"He's technically a good player, but he has had a difficult time here, not really playing in the last month. Fulham want him to play week in week out so he's going to go back."

With rumours also surrounding the future of Ben Reeves - also out of contract at the end of the season - Neilson admitted there hasn't been any bids for any of his other players yet, but said he isn't in a position where he needs to sell to strengthen.

He added: "I'm expecting interest - the worst thing in football would be if no-one was interested. That's when we know we're in trouble. I expect people to look at our players because we've got good quality. I'm not in a position where I have to sell players but we'll look at offers that come in."