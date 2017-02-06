WATCH: Agard seals a point against Bolton Wanderers

Kieran Agard scored his 11th goal of the season as MK Dons came from behind to draw 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Wearing a special gold kit to mark Milton Keynes' 50th birthday, a record crowd of 21,545 were dealt a sucker punch when Bolton skipper Jay Spearing scored the opener the stroke of half time. His free kick evaded the Dons defence, and indeed his own attackers, as it bent in at David Martin's far post.

But coming into the game four unbeaten in League 1, Dons were soon back on level terms, as George Baldock's persistence paid off, and Stuart O'Keefe's strike rebounded into Agard's path to fire home the equaliser.

Dons did the brunt of the leg work in the closing stages but were unable to find the decisive winner and remain 15th in the table.

