WATCH: Charlton leave Stadium MK with three points

Ademola Lookman's strike five minutes before half time ensured Charlton beat MK Dons 1-0 at Stadium MK on Boxing Day.

Dons came into the game off the back of wins out of five the day after Christmas, and started much brighter with chances for Nicky Maynard, Dean Bowditch and Ben Reeves.

But after Bowditch hobbled off 10 minutes before the break, Dons had to reshuffle, allowing Lookman to capitalise on a wonderful Andrew Crofts pass to open the scoring.

The game degraded into a bitty and messy affair in the second half as Charlton beat Dons at the third time of asking this season.

